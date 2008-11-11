The Greatest iPhone App You Can't Buy: "Aqua Obama"

(Sadly) rejected from Apple’s (AAPL) iPhone app store: “Aqua Obama,” from the maker of “Aqua Hoops,” “Aqua Punt,” and “Aqua Pitch“… NYC-based programmer E.J. Mablekos. Not much explanation for the rejection in the video below except, “I don’t really feel like reading the NDA.”



Aqua Obama from playtoniq on Vimeo.

