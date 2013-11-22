The Greatest Cooking Book Ever Now Has An App (And It's Just $50)

Photo contributed.

Any Australian who has dabbled in the kitchen knows Stephanie Alexander’s bible, The Cook’s Companion.

And now you can access all that knowledge and instruction through an app.

The awesome new app features 2000 recipes and has everything from “Exprecipes” to a “Goes With” category.

Designed to be super user-friendly, the app links to your device so you never forget your shopping list and it allows you to take your favourite cooking book with you where ever you go.

The Cook’s Companion app was released today for $50 for Apple and Android phones.

