The Greatest Athlete In Video Game History Takes On Super Mario Bros.

If you are old enough to have owned a Nintendo Entertainment System in the late 80s and early 90s, there is a good chance you played Tecmo Bowl. And if you played Tecmo Bowl, you know that the single-greatest video game athlete to ever live inside your television was Bo Jackson.



Bo knew a lot. But Bo didn’t know about getting tackled. Ever.

Well, with his place in history firmly entrenched, Bo is now showing off his moves in Super Mario Bros. And once again, it is Bo’s world, and the rest of the 1s and 0s are just living in it.

Here’s the video…



Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.