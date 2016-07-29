Matt Damon fights mysterious enemies in the stunning trailer for 'The Great Wall'

Matt Damon sure has been busy of late. He was stranded on Mars in “The Martian,” he’s returning to the Bourne franchise with “Jason Bourne” (out this weekend), and now the trailer for his next movie, “The Great Wall,” has hit the internet.

This one is a little more fantasy. He plays a British solider who finds himself working with the Chinese to fight foes attacking The Great Wall of China.

But it turns out the wall isn’t to keep out humans.

Directed by legendary Chinese director Zhang Yimou (“Hero,” “House of Flying Daggers”), the thriller promises incredible visuals and fight sequences.

Watch the trailer below. The movie opens February 2017.

