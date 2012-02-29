The Great Steak Debate: It's Time To Protect Your House

Photo: DiscoverDuPage via Flickr

Last week we asked you who serves up the best steak in the city. And you answered in pretty overwhelming numbers.Now, it’s time to defend your choice. What makes your favourite steakhouse the best?



Obviously you think they fry up the best steak, but what makes it so good? Is the wait staff friendly and engaging? Is the decor to your liking?

It’s up to you to push your go-to restaurant into the lead. We’ll pick the winners based on who has the best reviews.

Here are the top 25 steakhouses in New York as decided by the survey (not in order):

Ben Benson’s Steak House

BLT Prime

Bobby Van’s

Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steak House

Delmonico’s

DYLAN Prime

Harry’s Cafe and Steak

Keens Steakhouse

Maloney & Procelli

MarkJoseph Steakhouse

Minetta Tavern

Morton’s The Steakhouse

The Old Homestead Steakhouse

The Palm

Peter Luger Steakhouse

Porter House New York

Primehouse New York

Quality Meats

Ruth’s Chris

Sparks

STK

Strip House

The Post House

Wolfgang’s Steakhouse

Wollensky’s Grill

Who deserves the top spot? Let us know in the comments below. You can also email your reviews to [email protected]

