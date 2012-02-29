The Great Steak Debate: It's Time To Protect Your House

Photo: DiscoverDuPage via Flickr
Last week we asked you who serves up the best steak in the city. And you answered in pretty overwhelming numbers.Now, it’s time to defend your choice. What makes your favourite steakhouse the best?
Obviously you think they fry up the best steak, but what makes it so good? Is the wait staff friendly and engaging? Is the decor to your liking?
It’s up to you to push your go-to restaurant into the lead. We’ll pick the winners based on who has the best reviews.
Here are the top 25 steakhouses in New York as decided by the survey (not in order):
- Ben Benson’s Steak House
- BLT Prime
- Bobby Van’s
- Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steak House
- Delmonico’s
- DYLAN Prime
- Harry’s Cafe and Steak
- Keens Steakhouse
- Maloney & Procelli
- MarkJoseph Steakhouse
- Minetta Tavern
- Morton’s The Steakhouse
- The Old Homestead Steakhouse
- The Palm
- Peter Luger Steakhouse
- Porter House New York
- Primehouse New York
- Quality Meats
- Ruth’s Chris
- Sparks
- STK
- Strip House
- The Post House
- Wolfgang’s Steakhouse
- Wollensky’s Grill
Who deserves the top spot? Let us know in the comments below. You can also email your reviews to [email protected]
