10 Ways For Investors To Get Rich On THE GREAT ROTATION

What was once hated in 2010, is now loved in 2011, according to the latest report from Bank of America Merrill Lynch.



Bank strategists Michael Hartnett and Joseph Zidle call it “The Great Rotation,” and it’s showing up across asset classes. Take a look at the trends that drove the market since the recession. It was all about emerging markets and bonds, and gold was huge too.

But now, many of the derided assets of 2010 are growing strong in 2011.

From Merrill Lynch:

Greece has been the world’s best-performing equity market, up 24% year-to-date, and European equities and global financial stocks have outperformed. In contrast, the three best performing assets of last year, gold, small cap stocks and emerging markets, have disappointed in 2011.

What this means for investors is that, it may be time to jump back into the equity market, specifically large cap stocks with growth potential in emerging markets, and consider the much derided municipal bond space. All of this is a result of renewed confidence in U.S. growth, the threat of the end of the recent liquidity environment, and inflation fears in emerging markets.

There’s plenty more to look at when it comes to individual trades that follow this trend.

Invest in big S&P 500 companies that plan to grow abroad Why: These companies have the capacity to take on debt at low interest rates, and then spend that money to grow in emerging markets. The focus should be on companies with market caps over $20 billion and sales of more than 25% abroad. Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch Buy oil, gas, and energy companies as oil prices rise Why: Oil prices are going to blow past $100 a barrel this year, and the biggest names in the business will benefit from the surge. Also, the commodities themselves protect the owner against inflation. Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch Stay out of emerging markets until the inflation problem is under control Why: While the bank's research team doesn't think investors should get out of their positions in emerging markets, they shouldn't be adding just yet either. The issue to watch is inflation. Once governments seem to have a grip, then it's time to consider getting back in. Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch Ignore high yield dividend stocks and buy stocks with room for dividend growth Why: High dividend yields could get hit by rising inflation. So look at sectors where there may be dividend growth, like Staples and Tech. The latter two also have great potential for growth outside the U.S. Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch Buy Germany! Why: German companies have multiple things going for them: Exposure to emerging markets

Money coming in from developed world investors

Domestic German economy booming Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch Invest in municipals, but focus on strong states and bond with clear revenue streams Why: Defaults and restructuring are going to rise on weak states, but that should leave some openings for getting into the better stuff. Focus on strong states and clear revenue profiles. Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch Invest in high yield bonds rather than investment grade Why: When interest rates rise, they'll cut in to what you're making on bond yields. So high yield bonds should fare much better than investment grade. BoA Merrill suggest high yields bonds will return 10%, investment grade 2.5%. Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch Stay away from bond funds and buy some individual bonds Why: Bond funds may offer diversification, but in a high yield environment, individual bonds have the advantages of shrinking durations and payout at maturity. It's a little vague though, and you shouldn't just be buying bonds based upon the yield environment. But a good differentiation to keep an eye on. Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch Buy TIPS to protect against inflation Why: TIPS are cheap protection against inflation, but yields are low, so don't expect much. Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch Buy Senior Loan Funds to protect against a rise in interest rates and LIBOR Why: With interest rates set to rise, and LIBOR set to follow. Senior loan funds tend to track this trend, and payout more in this scenario. Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch Now, what to buy on the S&P 500? Check out the 10 most overbought stocks on the S&P 500 >

