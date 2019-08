Every year, the town of Te Kuiti in New Zealand — the Sheep Shearing Capital of the World — hosts the Great New Zealand Sheep Muster. Over 1,000 sheep are let loose through the town’s streets during the annual celebration.

Story by Chloe Miller and editing by Stephen Parkhurst.

