The Great 'Mega-Bears' Chart Is Now Completely Dead

Joe Weisenthal

During the financial crisis and its aftermath, we were always really fond of looking at Doug Short’s Mega-Bears charts, which overlayed the great crashes of 1929, the Nikkei, and the US crash, which started in 2000.

For a long time, the charts moved similarly, indicating that perhaps, great big crashes shared common rhythms.

But no more.

Doug has updated his Real Mega-Bears chart (real, because they’re inflation adjusted indices) to show that the US market now bears no resemblance to either the 1929 bust or the Nikkei bust.

real mega bears

Photo: Doug Short

