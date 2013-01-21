The Great 'Mega-Bears' Chart Is Now Completely Dead

During the financial crisis and its aftermath, we were always really fond of looking at Doug Short’s Mega-Bears charts, which overlayed the great crashes of 1929, the Nikkei, and the US crash, which started in 2000.



For a long time, the charts moved similarly, indicating that perhaps, great big crashes shared common rhythms.

But no more.

Doug has updated his Real Mega-Bears chart (real, because they’re inflation adjusted indices) to show that the US market now bears no resemblance to either the 1929 bust or the Nikkei bust.

Photo: Doug Short

