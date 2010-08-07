Your Guide To The Great Magazine-Executive Shuffle Of Summer 2010

It seems like you can’t go a week this summer without hearing about some high-ranking executive at Conde Nast or Hearst or Time Inc. switching jobs or jumping ship or getting promoted.
We’ve actually started to lose track!
In case you have, too, here’s a handy guide to the Great Magazine Executive Shuffle Of Summer 2010.
Florio shocked the magazine world on June 17 when he announced he was leaving Conde Nast after nearly 25 years to start his own venture. Some speculated that Florio, who oversaw Vogue, Teen Vogue, Bon Appétit and Co ndé Nast traveller, was no longer happy at the company.
Black, who's been at Hearst for 15 years, was promoted from president to chairman of the company's magazine division on June 28. According to her bio, she 'has managed the financial performance and development' of 14 magazines -- including Cosmopolitan, Esquire, Good Housekeeping, Harper's Bazaar, Marie Claire, O: The Oprah Magazine, Popular Mechanics, Redbook, and Town & Country -- as well as 200 international editions in more than 100 countries.
Carey, who succeeded Black as president of magazines at Hearst, was another surprising Conde Nast departure, announcing his resignation just weeks after Florio. At Conde, he was the group president who oversaw Wired, Golf Digest, and Golf World, and he was also seen as a likely heir to CEO Chuck Townsend.
Kaplan left his post as longtime editor in chief of The New York Observer (where he was my boss for a year and a half) in June of 2009 to become the No. 2 editorial guy at Conde Nast traveller. On July 14 he was named editorial director of Fairchild Fashion Group (which is a part of Conde Nast), where he now oversees WWD, WWD.com, Footwear News, Menswear, Fairchild Summits and Fairchild Books. 'It's a thrill for me,' he told The Observer's John Koblin of the move.
On July 23, Sauerberg, Conde Nast's group president of consumer marketing, was named president of the company, taking over one-half of the job held by Chuck Townsend, who had been both president and CEO, and who remains the latter. Sauerberg's been tasked with developing a new digitally-focused business model for Conde, which makes it seem a little less odd that he was chosen for the role of president given that his background is in circulation, not ad sales. At the time, one insider told us: 'He really moved consumer marketing from digitally primitive to digitally leading in magazines.'
Along with Sauerberg, Conde Nast's chief operating officer Bellando was given the additional title of chief financial officer. 'Bellando will oversee the corporate fiduciary responsibilities for Co ndé Nast, Fairchild Fashion Group and Parade,' according to a press release announcing the leadership shuffle.
And with them, Cona, the executive vice president of Co ndé Nast Media Group (CNMG) was named chief marketing officer, tasked with engineering 'the evolution of CNMG into a seamless, multi-media, multi-platform sales and marketing services facility.'
Simon was Sauerberg's first big hire. Sauerberg tapped the former Viacom executive for the newly-created position of chief technology officer to 'lead all digital and technology operations and focus on innovation and the development of the next generation of digital products and services.' He starts on August 16.
The New York Post's' Keith Kelly broke the news on August 4 that Moore, Time Inc.'s chief executive since 2002 (and the first women to hold that title), would be stepping down ahead of her December 2012 contract expiration date because the company had found someone she thought was a good replacement.
