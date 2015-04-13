11 things you probably don't know about 'The Great Gatsby'

Warner Bros / Facebook Leonardo DiCaprio starred in the recent remake of ‘The Great Gatsby.’

F. Scott Fitzgerald always wanted his novel “The Great Gatsby” to become a “consciously artistic achievement.”

Today, it is just that.

His American classic is mandatory reading across English classrooms. There was a time, however, when no one wanted to read about Gatsby and his lost love, Daisy.

Some may say, “Gatsby” was simply ahead of its time.

On the 90th anniversary of Fitzgerald’s beloved book, here are a few things you may not know about the tale.

