11 things you probably don't know about 'The Great Gatsby'

F. Scott Fitzgerald always wanted his novel “The Great Gatsby” to become a “consciously artistic achievement.”
Today, it is just that.
His American classic is mandatory reading across English classrooms. There was a time, however, when no one wanted to read about Gatsby and his lost love, Daisy.
Some may say, “Gatsby” was simply ahead of its time.
On the 90th anniversary of Fitzgerald’s beloved book, here are a few things you may not know about the tale.
The book was highly influenced by Fitzgerald's failed play 'The Vegetable: or from President to Postman.'
Fitzgerald spent a year and a half working on the comedy -- a satire on the American Dream and spoof of President Harding's administration -- which he hoped would make him a famous Broadway playwright.
The young author began work on 'Gatsby' after the first draft of 'Vegetable' was complete while travelling between Long Island, Great Neck, and New York City for play rehearsal.
'Vegetable' was a disaster opening night in the fall of 1923 in Atlantic City, NJ.
(Source: 'The Great Gatsby')
During Fitzgerald's early manuscript of 'Gatsby,' he wrote about a Catholic boy growing up in the Midwest.
According to Fitzgerald, this was to describe Gatsby's childhood in a prologue; however, it was cut from the book.
Instead, the bit was published nearly a year before 'The Great Gatsby' in June 1925 in the short story, 'Absolution.'
(Source: 'The Great Gatsby')
... so hesitant that three weeks before the book was published on April 20, 1925, Fitzgerald asked for the title to be changed to 'Under the Red, White, and Blue.'
However, it was too late to change the title, and 'The Great Gatsby' remained.
(Source: 'The Great Gatsby')
There is a printing of an early version of 'The Great Gatsby' under its alternate title, 'Trimalchio in West Egg.'
Trimalchio is a fictional character from a 1664 novel 'Satyricon' who achieved wealth and success through hard work.
You can read portions of it here.
While Fitzgerald hoped his most passioned work would sell 75,000 copies in 1925, the first printing sold slightly more than 20,0000 -- just enough to repay publisher Scribners.
(Source: 'The Great Gatsby')
Not all of the reviews shared the same sentiment; however, some tore 'Gatsby' apart.
'... The first to appear in New York, just two days after publication, was headed F. SCOTT FITZGERALD'S LATEST A DUD (the World). The reviewer for the Brooklyn Eagle claimed she could not find 'one chemical trace of magic, life, irony, romance or mysticism in all of 'The Great Gatsby' and concluded that 'the boy' (Fitzgerald) was 'simply puttering around.''
(Source: 'The Great Gatsby')
When the author died in 1940, there were still unsold copies of 'Gatsby' on store shelves.
It took more than a decade for the tale to find a following among a new generation. By 1959, the book was selling at the rate of 50,000 books per year.
It's suggested the book gained readers after the Armed Services Editions gave away copies to the American military during World War II.
(Source: 'The Great Gatsby')
