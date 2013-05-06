11 Things You Don't Know About 'The Great Gatsby'

‘The Great Gatsby’ comes to theatres May 10.

F. Scott Fitzgerald always wanted his novel “The Great Gatsby” to become a “consciously artistic achievement.”



Today, it is just that.

His American classic is mandatory reading across English classrooms. However, there was a time no one wanted to read about Gatsby and his lost love, Daisy.

With Baz Luhrmann’s anticipated film adaptation in theatres this month, we re-read our copy of the book.

Ahead of the 182-pages of the novel is a 22-page introduction from Charles Scribner III.

You’ve probably passed over it to finish required reading and mull over symbolism regarding the green light at the end of a dock and the watchful eyes of Dr. T. J. Eckleberg.

If you go back and take a read before the film comes out May 10, we recommend reading Scribner’s forward.

It shares many details about the early drafts of Fitzgerald’s novel, the lengthy process and pains with which he went through to produce it—settling on a title was one of the most difficult tasks—and the immediate failure of the book.

Some would say, “Gatsby” was simply ahead of its time.

