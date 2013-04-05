The New 'Great Gatsby' Trailer Is The Best Yet

Warner Bros. released a new trailer for “The Great Gatsby,” and they just keep getting better.



If you’ve read the F. Scott Fitzgerald book about the mysterious Jay Gatsby, you’ll recognise that much of the story plot is encompassed in the nearly three-minute trailer.

Fans of the novel will appreciate the references to the green light in the trailer. Plus, there’s new music from Beyoncé near the end.

“The Great Gatsby” opens in theatres May 10.

Check out the trailer below:

Warner Bros. also released a new poster for the film:

