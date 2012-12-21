The Latest Trailer For 'The Great Gatsby' Will Make You Wish It Wasn't Pushed Back Until Next Year

Photo: Warner Bros. / YouTube screencap

The second trailer for Baz Luhrmann’s “The Great Gatsby” has been released and it’s better than the first. Sure, it still opens to Kanye West and Jay-Z’s “No Church in the Wild” – which may seem a little silly; however, for a Luhrmann film, it works.



The trailer reminds us partially of Luhrmann’s “Moulin Rouge” – the outrageous partying, a warped over-the-top love song in the form of “Happy Together,” and the outright over-extravagence – and we have no qualms with that.

The film, which was originally set for a Christmas release, was pushed back to a May 2013 release after Warner Bros. said it felt the film would perform better in the summer. The other, more logical reason to move the film back is so it wouldn’t directly compete with both “Les Misérables” and DiCaprio’s other movie, “Django Unchained,” the same day.

We’ve been hoping Luhrmann could breath life into Fitzgerald’s tragic tale of the mysterious Mr. Gatsby after the 1974 adaptation of the film featuring Robert Redford.

We just don’t want to wait until May 10 of next year for the film.

The film also stars Tobey Maguire, Carey Mulligan, and Joel Edgerton.

Watch the trailer below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

If you’re itching for more on Gatsby, Warner Bros. has slowly been unveiling new character posters for the film.

Yesterday, the film’s Facebook page released posters for both Daisy (Mulligan) and Gatsby (DiCaprio).

We haven’t seen DiCaprio look this young since prior to “The Departed.”

Photo: Warner Bros.

Photo: Warner Bros.

SEE ALSO: The release date for “Anchorman 2” >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.