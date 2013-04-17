'The Great Gatsby' Soundtrack Sounds As Amazing As The Film Looks

“The Great Gatsby” Soundtrack is sounding amazing.



Interscope Geffen A&M Records released a track sampling from the upcoming album.

The soundtrack features Emeli Sandé covering Beyoncé’s “Crazy in Love,” Beyoncé covering Amy Winehouse’s “Back in Black,” Lana Del Rey rocking out in her epic “Young and Beautiful,” and the powerful trailer ballad from Florence and the Machine.

Jay-Z co-wrote original music for the film directed by Baz Luhrmann (“Moulin Rouge”).

It’s pretty amazing.

“The Great Gatsby” hits theatres May 10 while the album is set to release May 7.

All of the track titles are listed below.

Take a listen:

1. Bang Bang – will.i.am (0:01)

2. A Little Party Never Killed Nobody (All We Got) – Fergie, Q Tip & GoonRock (0:31)

3. Young And Beautiful – Lana Del Rey (1:01)

4. Love Is The Drug – Bryan Ferry with The Bryan Ferry Orchestra (1:32)

5. Over The Love – Florence & The Machine (2:03)

6. Where The Wind Blows – Coco O. of Quadron (2:33)

7. Crazy in Love – Emeli Sandé and The Bryan Ferry Orchestra (3:04)

8. Together – The xx (3:34)

9. Hearts A Mess – Gotye (4:06)

10. Love Is Blindness – Jack White (4:35)

11. Into the Past – Nero (5:06)

12. Kill and Run – Sia (5:36)

If you want more from the album, Fergie’s song is available to listen to here.

Here’s a longer preview of Lana Del Rey’s “Young and Beautiful”:

