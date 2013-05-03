Inside Last Night's Glamorous 'Gatsby' Premiere In NYC [Photos]

Aly Weisman
Tobey Maguire Leonardo DiCaprio Isla Fisher Great Gatsby Premiere After PartyLeonardo DiCaprio, Tobey Maguire, Sacha Baron Cohen and his wife Isla Fisher all attended the wild after party at The Plaza.

“The Great Gatsby” stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Carey Mulligan, Tobey Maguire and Isla Fisher all hit the red carpet Wednesday night for the film’s world premiere at Lincoln centre in New York City.

After the premiere, celebs ranging from Jay-Z to Martha Stewart hit the after party at the Plaza Hotel, which was transformed to look like Gatsby’s mansion.

See who made it out for Baz Luhrmann’s big night, and what everyone wore.

“Gatsby” opens in theatres May 10.

Leonardo DiCaprio plays title character Jay Gatsby.

Carey Mulligan has the role of his childhood love, Daisy Buchanan.

Tobey Maguire plays Gatsby's neighbour, Nick Carraway. He attended the premiere with his wife, Jennifer Meyer.

Joel Edgarton, who plays Tom Buchanan, arrived with love Alexis Blake.

Isla Fisher plays Buchanan's mistress, Myrtle Wilson.

Director Baz Luhrmann posed on the black carpet with costume designer Catherine Martin.

Martha Stewart arrived in questionable gold glitter leggings.

J.Crew President Jenna Lyons opted for feathers.

Vogue Editor Anna Wintour and former editor-at-large André Leon Talley arrived together.

Along with Jay-Z, Florence Welch is also featured on the soundtrack.

Anjelica Huston looked like a boss.

The after party took place at The Plaza, where the iconic hotel was transformed into Gatsby's mansion.

Bottles of Moët & Chandon were plentiful, including vintage 1921 bottles as seen throughout film.

Isla Fisher took advantage of the Moet & Chandon champagne tower.

Leo stuck to his VIP table throughout the night, but ran up to greet Jay-Z, who arrived just after midnight, complete with a massive entourage.

Isla Fisher stayed close to hubby Sasha Baron Cohen while posing with co-stars DiCaprio and Maguire.

Director Baz Luhrmann took time away from holding court in the lobby to share a moment with singer Florence Welch.

Tommy and Dee Hilfiger caught up with Martha Stewart.

And everyone danced the night away.

