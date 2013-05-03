Inside Last Night's Glamorous 'Gatsby' Premiere In NYC [Photos]

Leonardo DiCaprio, Tobey Maguire, Sacha Baron Cohen and his wife Isla Fisher all attended the wild after party at The Plaza.
“The Great Gatsby” stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Carey Mulligan, Tobey Maguire and Isla Fisher all hit the red carpet Wednesday night for the film’s world premiere at Lincoln centre in New York City.
After the premiere, celebs ranging from Jay-Z to Martha Stewart hit the after party at the Plaza Hotel, which was transformed to look like Gatsby’s mansion.
See who made it out for Baz Luhrmann’s big night, and what everyone wore.
“Gatsby” opens in theatres May 10.
Tobey Maguire plays Gatsby's neighbour, Nick Carraway. He attended the premiere with his wife, Jennifer Meyer.
The after party took place at The Plaza, where the iconic hotel was transformed into Gatsby's mansion.
Leo stuck to his VIP table throughout the night, but ran up to greet Jay-Z, who arrived just after midnight, complete with a massive entourage.
Isla Fisher stayed close to hubby Sasha Baron Cohen while posing with co-stars DiCaprio and Maguire.
Director Baz Luhrmann took time away from holding court in the lobby to share a moment with singer Florence Welch.
