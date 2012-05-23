WATCH NOW: Baz Luhrmann's Epic New 'Great Gatsby' Trailer Starring Leonardo DiCaprio

Photo: Warner Brothers Pictures

The classic book you were assigned to read in high school is getting a big-screen remake … again. But this particular film doesn’t look like that same book.Following the 1974 film starring Robert Redford and Mia Farrow, “Moulin Rouge” director Baz Luhrmann has re-created the roaring 20s with a new version of “The Great Gatsby.”



Leonardo DiCaprio takes on the big shoes of Jay Gatsby while Tobey Maguire plays outsider Nick Carraway. Rounding out the cast is young Oscar-nominee Carey Mulligan.

The trailer depicts all the glitz and glamour you’d expect from the time period but the music is anything but retro. Kanye West and Jay-Z‘s song “No Church in the Wild” from the “Watch the Throne” album plays in the beginning of this sneak peek. Strange, but nothing seems too surprising from the director who brought us the modern telling of “Romeo and Juliet” back in 1996.

Check out the splashy, dark and uniquely Luhrmann-esque trailer below. The film is set to release Christmas Day–which can’t come soon enough.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Now check out: a fun parody of “50 Shades of Grey” with Selena Gomez >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.