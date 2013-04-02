Stunning Posters Of 'The Great Gatsby' Cast

Carey Mulligan plays Daisy Buchanan in ‘The Great Gatsby.’

“The Great Gatsby” is still a month away, but we already have good reason to be excited for the film’s release.



With two new television trailers out this week, the Lebanese Cinema Movie Guide debuted six new character stills from the upcoming movie ahead of its premiere.

The film adaptation of F. Scott Fitzgerald’s classic follows the mysterious, handsome, and strikingly wealthy Jay Gatsby (Leonardo DiCaprio) during the roaring ’20s.

The Baz Luhrmann directed film hits theatres May 16.

