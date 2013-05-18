18 Pictures Of Celebrities Getting Windblown At 'The Great Gatsby' Premiere In Cannes

The 2013 Cannes Film Festival opened this week with a star-studded “Great Gatsby” premiere.
But the red carpet was showered by rain and hit by windy weather.
Through it all, celebrities such as Cindy Crawford, Carey Mulligan, Nicole Kidman and Leonardo DiCaprio tried to maintain their glamorous red carpet looks.
But it wasn’t always possible.
See what happened when a windy rainstorm hit the Cannes Film Festival’s most glamorous night.
Nicole Kidman held her own umbrella while standing with Cannes jury president Steven Spielberg — who had a personal umbrella holder.
