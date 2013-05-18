18 Pictures Of Celebrities Getting Windblown At 'The Great Gatsby' Premiere In Cannes

It was Cindy Crawford vs. the wind during opening night of the Cannes Film Festival.

The 2013 Cannes Film Festival opened this week with a star-studded “Great Gatsby” premiere.



But the red carpet was showered by rain and hit by windy weather.

Through it all, celebrities such as Cindy Crawford, Carey Mulligan, Nicole Kidman and Leonardo DiCaprio tried to maintain their glamorous red carpet looks.

But it wasn’t always possible.

See what happened when a windy rainstorm hit the Cannes Film Festival’s most glamorous night.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.