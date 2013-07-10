Amazing Before And After Images Of The Visual Effects In 'The Great Gatsby'

Mostly everything you see in Baz Luhrmann’s update to “The Great Gatsby” is CGI.



While some of the film may have appeared to be shot in location in New York, the only minimal filming took place in Sydney, Australia.

Chris Godfrey, the visual effects supervisor on the film, released a before and after reel showcasing the amount of work that went into bringing the film to life.

From the simple backdrops to entire buildings, most of Gatsby’s great American dream was no more than a visual spectacle.

