The Great Depression Looks A Lot More Familiar In colour Photos Than It Does In Black And White

Photo: Library of Congress
The way Americans perceive the Great Depression is in large part coloured by the fact that most photos of the era are in black and white. The familiar photos are filled with pathos, but they also make the Great Depression seem otherworldly—wholly dissimilar from the vivid colour of the struggling economy we now find ourselves in.
Recently, the Library of Congress has just released about 1,700 new photos of the early 1940s. Unlike the more familiar black-and-white shots, these photos are in colour. And they cast the tail end of the Depression in a different—and, unsettlingly, more familiar—light.
Melrose Park (near Chicago), Ill, C&NWRR. William London has been a railroad worker 25 years - now working at the roundhouse at the Proviso yards (LOC) (1940s)
Children gathering potatoes on a large farm, vicinity of Caribou, Aroostook County, Me. Schools do not open until the potatoes are harvested. (October 1940)
Women workers employed as wipers in the roundhouse having lunch in their rest room, Chicago and Northwest Railway Company. Clinton, Iowa (April 1943)
Distributing surplus commodities, St. Johns, Arizona (October 1940)
Bayou Bourbeau plantation, a FSA cooperative, Natchitoches, La. (August 1940)
Chopping cotton on rented land near White Plains. White Plains, Greene County, Georgia (June 1941)
Shasta dam under construction. California (June 1942)
Harvesting corn, Pie Town, New Mexico (October 1940)
Brockton, Mass., Dec. 1940, second-hand plumbing store
Main Street, Creede, Colorado -- main street at the mouth of Willow Creek Canyon. (December 1942)
fertiliser wagon with 'Springfield' on its side (c. 1940)
Rodeo at the Pie Town, New Mexico Fair (October 1940)
