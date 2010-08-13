The Great Depression Looks A Lot More Familiar In colour Photos Than It Does In Black And White

Kamelia Angelova
farm, 1940s, library of congress

Photo: Library of Congress

The way Americans perceive the Great Depression is in large part coloured by the fact that most photos of the era are in black and white. The familiar photos are filled with pathos, but they also make the Great Depression seem otherworldlywholly dissimilar from the vivid colour of the struggling economy we now find ourselves in.

Recently, the Library of Congress has just released about 1,700 new photos of the early 1940s.  Unlike the more familiar black-and-white shots, these photos are in colour.  And they cast the tail end of the Depression in a differentand, unsettlingly, more familiarlight.

William London, a railroad worker for 25 years. (1940s)

Melrose Park (near Chicago), Ill, C&NWRR. William London has been a railroad worker 25 years - now working at the roundhouse at the Proviso yards (LOC) (1940s)

Farm auction. Derby, Connecticut (September 1940)

Farm auction. Derby, Connecticut (September 1940)

Schools did not open until the potatoes are harvested. (October 1940)

Children gathering potatoes on a large farm, vicinity of Caribou, Aroostook County, Me. Schools do not open until the potatoes are harvested. (October 1940)

Grand Grocery Company. Lincoln, Nebraska (1942)

Grand Grocery Company. Lincoln, Nebraska (1942)

Women workers employed as wipers in the roundhouse having lunch in their rest room, Chicago and Northwest Railway Company. Clinton, Iowa (April 1943)

Women workers employed as wipers in the roundhouse having lunch in their rest room, Chicago and Northwest Railway Company. Clinton, Iowa (April 1943)

Distributing surplus commodities, St. Johns, Arizona (October 1940)

Distributing surplus commodities, St. Johns, Arizona (October 1940)

Bayou Bourbeau plantation (August 1940)

Bayou Bourbeau plantation, a FSA cooperative, Natchitoches, La. (August 1940)

Chopping cotton on rented land near White Plains, Greene County, Georgia (June 1941)

Chopping cotton on rented land near White Plains. White Plains, Greene County, Georgia (June 1941)

Shasta dam under construction. California (June 1942)

Shasta dam under construction. California (June 1942)

Planting corn along a river. Northeastern Tennessee (May 1940)

Harvesting oats, southeastern Georgia (c.1940)

Harvesting corn, Pie Town, New Mexico (October 1940)

Harvesting corn, Pie Town, New Mexico (October 1940)

Boys sitting on truck parked at the FSA labour camp, Robston, Texas (January 1942)

Scrap and salvage depot, Butte, Montana (October 1942)

Homesteader (October 1940)

Jim Norris, homesteader, Pie Town, New Mexico (October 1940)

Brockton, Mass., Dec. 1940, second-hand plumbing store

Brockton, Mass., Dec. 1940, second-hand plumbing store

Sugar cane workers, Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico. (December 1941)

Main Street, Creede, Colorado, at the mouth of Willow Creek Canyon. (December 1942)

Main Street, Creede, Colorado -- main street at the mouth of Willow Creek Canyon. (December 1942)

fertiliser wagon at an arid farm. (c. 1940)

fertiliser wagon with 'Springfield' on its side (c. 1940)

Rodeo at the Pie Town, New Mexico Fair (October 1940)

Rodeo at the Pie Town, New Mexico Fair (October 1940)

And now let's fast-forward to today...

Here Are The Photos They'll Be Looking At In 50 Years When They Write About The Great Recession >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.