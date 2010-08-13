The Great Depression Looks A Lot More Familiar In colour Photos Than It Does In Black And White

Photo: Library of Congress

The way Americans perceive the Great Depression is in large part coloured by the fact that most photos of the era are in black and white. The familiar photos are filled with pathos, but they also make the Great Depression seem otherworldly—wholly dissimilar from the vivid colour of the struggling economy we now find ourselves in.



Recently, the Library of Congress has just released about 1,700 new photos of the early 1940s. Unlike the more familiar black-and-white shots, these photos are in colour. And they cast the tail end of the Depression in a different—and, unsettlingly, more familiar—light.

