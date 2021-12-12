What the cast of ‘The Great’ looks like in real life
Claudia Willen
-
Tony McNamara’s “The Great” recently returned to Hulu with its second season.
-
Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult lead the series as Catherine and Peter, respectively.
-
Here’s what the season two cast looks like in real life, sans panniers and heavy furs.
Elle Fanning stars as Catherine the Great.
In addition to serving as an executive producer on the show, the actress plays a fictionalized version of Russia’s longest-reigning female ruler, Catherine the Great.
Nicholas Hoult leads the series as Peter III.
While Catherine is laser-focused on building a more enlightened Russia, her husband Peter III’s expertise lies in hunting, throwing parties, and sleeping with the women in court.
Hoult also executive produces season two.
Sacha Dhawan portrays Catherine’s trusted advisor, Orlo.
Orlo is a key part of Catherine’s coup to overthrow Peter on season one and remains in her inner circle as a trusted advisor.
Once she secures control of Russia, he has newfound power and freedom in the Russian court.
Phoebe Fox appears as Marial.
Marial enters the story as Catherine’s servant, only to become her closest friend and confidante.
When the empress declares victory over her husband, she reinstates Marial’s status as a lady.
Douglas Hodge is General Velementov on the series.
Velementov is a famous (albeit slightly washed-up) war hero that joins Catherine’s camp early on.
Despite his heavy drinking habits and over-the-top flirtations with the ladies in court, the general is an instrumental member of the empress’ team.
Gillian Anderson guest-stars as Joanna, Catherine’s mother.
After Catherine takes control of Russia, it poses a challenge for her mother Joanna Elisabeth of Holstein-Gottorp, whose primary goal in life is to marry her four daughters off to kings.
No royal, she tells Catherine, wants a wife that stages a coup against them. So, Joanna visits the Russian court to assess the situation herself on season two.
Belinda Bromilow plays Peter’s aunt, Elizabeth.
Elizabeth is Peter’s eccentric, wide-eyed aunt in “The Great.”
She serves as a conduit between Catherine and Peter, as she’s one of the few members in court that successfully balances allyship with both of them.
Gwilym Lee takes on the role of Grigor Dymov, Peter’s best friend.
Grigor has been by Peter’s side as his most loyal supporter for years.
They share everything with each other — including Grigor’s wife Georgina, who is also Peter’s mistress.
Charity Wakefield plays Grigor’s wife Georgina Dymov.
Georgina is Grigor’s life partner. Wedding vows or not, she cannot seem to resist Peter’s allure.
Despite her husband’s blatant disapproval of the affair, Georgina continues sleeping with the emperor.
Bayo Gbadamosi portrays Arkady, another one of Peter’s friends.
A longtime ally to Peter, Arkady stands by the emperor’s side even after Catherine takes the crown.
His wife, Tatyana, is played by Florence Keith-Roach.
Tatyana’s overt flirtations with men, such as Peter and Voltaire, start to irk Arkady on season two.
Catherine can’t seem to shake Archie, the old-fashioned patriarch played by Adam Godley.
Archie, short for Archbishop, is the patriarch during Peter’s reign and, to Catherine’s dismay, holds onto the position after she claims the top seat.
His vision for Russia directly contrasts her own, leading to constant clashes between them.
Lady Antonia Svenska is played by Danusia Samal.
Antonia is one of the most brutal (and influential) ladies in the court. She goes out of her way to vocalize her scathing judgements and criticisms, oftentimes targeted at Catherine and Marial.