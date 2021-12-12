Search

What the cast of ‘The Great’ looks like in real life

Claudia Willen
Elle fanning the great
Elle Fanning stars as Catherine on Hulu’s ‘The Great.’ Gareth Gatrell/Hulu; Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
  • Tony McNamara’s “The Great” recently returned to Hulu with its second season.
  • Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult lead the series as Catherine and Peter, respectively.
  • Here’s what the season two cast looks like in real life, sans panniers and heavy furs.
Elle Fanning stars as Catherine the Great.
Elle fanning in the great
Elle Fanning stars in Hulu’s ‘The Great.’ Gareth Gatrell/Hulu; Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
In addition to serving as an executive producer on the show, the actress plays a fictionalized version of Russia’s longest-reigning female ruler, Catherine the Great. 
Nicholas Hoult leads the series as Peter III.
Nicholas hoult as peter iii. the great
Nicholas Hoult stars on ‘The Great.’ Gareth Gatrell/Hulu; Vera Anderson/Getty Images
While Catherine is laser-focused on building a more enlightened Russia, her husband Peter III’s expertise lies in hunting, throwing parties, and sleeping with the women in court. 

Hoult also executive produces season two. 

Sacha Dhawan portrays Catherine’s trusted advisor, Orlo.
Orlo sacha dhawan
Sacha Dhawan appears on the first two season of ‘The Great.’ Gareth Gatrell/Hulu; Phillip Faraone/Getty Images
Orlo is a key part of Catherine’s coup to overthrow Peter on season one and remains in her inner circle as a trusted advisor.

Once she secures control of Russia, he has newfound power and freedom in the Russian court. 

Phoebe Fox appears as Marial.
Marial phoebe fox
Marial (Phoebe Fox) is Catherine’s best friend on ‘The Great.’ Gareth Gatrell/Hulu; David M. Benett/Getty Images
Marial enters the story as Catherine’s servant, only to become her closest friend and confidante.

When the empress declares victory over her husband, she reinstates Marial’s status as a lady.

Douglas Hodge is General Velementov on the series.
Douglas Hodge the great
Douglas Hodge plays Velementov on ‘The Great.’ Gareth Gatrell/Hulu; Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images
Velementov is a famous (albeit slightly washed-up) war hero that joins Catherine’s camp early on.

Despite his heavy drinking habits and over-the-top flirtations with the ladies in court, the general is an instrumental member of the empress’ team.

Gillian Anderson guest-stars as Joanna, Catherine’s mother.
Joanna gillian anderson the great
Gillian Anderson as Joanna in ‘The Great.’ Gareth Gatrell/Hulu; CBS Photo Archive/Getty Images
After Catherine takes control of Russia, it poses a challenge for her mother Joanna Elisabeth of Holstein-Gottorp, whose primary goal in life is to marry her four daughters off to kings.

No royal, she tells Catherine, wants a wife that stages a coup against them. So, Joanna visits the Russian court to assess the situation herself on season two.

Belinda Bromilow plays Peter’s aunt, Elizabeth.
Belinda Bromilow the great
Belinda Bromilow plays Aunt Elizabeth on ‘The Great.’ Gareth Gatrell/Hulu; Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images
Elizabeth is Peter’s eccentric, wide-eyed aunt in “The Great.”

She serves as a conduit between Catherine and Peter, as she’s one of the few members in court that successfully balances allyship with both of them. 

Gwilym Lee takes on the role of Grigor Dymov, Peter’s best friend.
Gwilym lee the great
Gwilym Lee plays Grigor on ‘The Great.’ Gareth Gatrell/Hulu; Leon Bennett/Getty Images
Grigor has been by Peter’s side as his most loyal supporter for years.

They share everything with each other — including Grigor’s wife Georgina, who is also Peter’s mistress.

Charity Wakefield plays Grigor’s wife Georgina Dymov.
Georgina the great charity wakefield
Charity Wakefield plays Georgina on ‘The Great.’ Nick Wall/Hulu; Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images
Georgina is Grigor’s life partner. Wedding vows or not, she cannot seem to resist Peter’s allure.

Despite her husband’s blatant disapproval of the affair, Georgina continues sleeping with the emperor. 

Bayo Gbadamosi portrays Arkady, another one of Peter’s friends.
Bayo Gbadamosi arkady the great
Bayo Gbadamosi plays Arkady on ‘The Great.’ Gareth Gatrell/Hulu; Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images
A longtime ally to Peter, Arkady stands by the emperor’s side even after Catherine takes the crown.
His wife, Tatyana, is played by Florence Keith-Roach.
Tatyana the great Florence Keith-Roach
Florence Keith-Roach plays Tatyana on ‘The Great.’ Gareth Gatrell/Hulu; Nick Harvey/Getty Images
Tatyana’s overt flirtations with men, such as Peter and Voltaire, start to irk Arkady on season two. 
Catherine can’t seem to shake Archie, the old-fashioned patriarch played by Adam Godley.
Archie Adam Godley the great
Adam Godley plays Archie on ‘The Great.’ Gareth Gatrell/Hulu; David M. Benett/Getty Images
Archie, short for Archbishop, is the patriarch during Peter’s reign and, to Catherine’s dismay, holds onto the position after she claims the top seat.

His vision for Russia directly contrasts her own, leading to constant clashes between them.  

Lady Antonia Svenska is played by Danusia Samal.
Svenska the great
Danusia Samal plays Svenska on ‘The Great.’ Andrea Pirrello/Hulu; Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Antonia is one of the most brutal (and influential) ladies in the court. She goes out of her way to vocalize her scathing judgements and criticisms, oftentimes targeted at Catherine and Marial.
