Bizarre Photos Of People Running With The Bulls -- In The United States

For adrenaline junkies, the Running of the Bulls in Pamplona, Spain is on the top of the list of must-do activities. Every year during the San Fermin Festival, thousands of people line up for the chance to run down narrow streets, risking life and limb in the pursuit of thrills.

But what about all those excitement seekers in the U.S. who can’t make it to Spain? How will they get their rush?

Now, thanks to a new event called the Great Bull Run, you can run with the bulls at one of many locations across the U.S. The quarter-mile runs model themselves after the real races in Pamplona, where participants line a course and wait for the bulls to speed past, running along side the massive beasts as they barrel down the course.

Some brave souls even take selfies, though we wouldn’t recommend it.

Runs have already taken place in cities like Dallas, Minneapolis, Chicago, and Atlanta, and more continue to be scheduled.

“This isn’t a charity 5k or a simulated bull run with people dressed in bull costumes chasing you down the street,” the Great Bull Run’s website boasts. They do, however, explain there are a number of further safety precautions made for runners, so you’ll be somewhat safer than you would be at the real Running of the Bulls.

From these pictures, it still looks pretty scary.

Tickets to the Great Bull Run also get you access into a reproduction of another Spanish festival tradition: the tomato fight. While Spain’s Tomatina occurs separately from the Running of the Bulls, the Great Bull Run’s “Tomato Royale,” which it mimics, happens on the same day. Participants hurl tomatoes at friends, loved ones, and strangers, creating the messiest and most fun event we could think of.

Great Bull Run events also include live music, food, other games, and beer (of course). It sure looks like a great party.

