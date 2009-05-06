The Great Biodiesel Fallout

Oil price us up to $54.44 after API says stockpiles fell [Bloomberg]

Top tens in Greentech–Solar, Enterprise, and Smart Grid [Greentech Media]

Nuclear power helps the UK to Paris high speed trail reduce CO2 emissions [NYT]

EPA rules to limit ethanol emissions [NYT]

Biodiesel screwed by Obama ruling [Des Moines Register]

The boidiesel prayer [Gregor]

Wind industry wants the gov. to mandate 1.5% of the nations electricity come from wind. [Reuters]

Cash for clunkers gets some love [Green Sheet]

Kansas Gets some coal [Environmental Capital]

