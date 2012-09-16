This Guy's Funding A Cross Country Road Trip With 2,000 Pounds Of Bacon

Photo: BaconBarter.com

With reality TV stars the “Barter Kings” trading forklifts for houseboats and average joes building homes out of scavenged goods, one thing is clear:Consumers are getting fed up with the limitations of cold hard cash.



In one of the more bizarre bartering challenges we’ve seen, one man has launched a cross-country mission to find out just how far he can get with bricks of bacon.

No cash. No credit cards. Just bacon.

“I’m meeting people who are welcoming me into their houses and letting me crash with them [in exchange for bacon],” Josh Sankey told the NY Daily News. “I don’t know them, and they don’t know me, and five minutes later, we’re old friends.”

The journey is part of Oscar Meyer’s latest marketing campaign for its new line of Butcher Thick Cut Bacon. Sankey is a paid actor and comedian by trade.

But the challenge of bartering with bacon? That’s as real as it gets.

Each block of bacon weighs 22 ounces and costs about $8.99. Sankey’s saddled with nearly 2,000 pounds that are supposed to last him from New York to Los Angeles.

