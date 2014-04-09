This Is What The Perfectly Manicured Grass At The Masters Looks Like Close Up

Walking around Augusta National, home of the Masters tournament, is a bit like being on another planet. On Planet Augusta National, the grass is perfect, radiant green, and no blade is out of place.

While there for a practice round, we took a close photo of the grass:

Let’s get in a little closer, shall we?

Jay Yarow

It’s not all grass, though. There’s also pine straw:

But really, it’s the grass that catches your eye:

It’s like a carpet:

And it just extends to the heavens at Augusta National:

And in case you think this is something that just happens naturally in Augusta, here’s a look at the lawn of a house that’s 5 minutes from the golf course. It’s a reminder that life is different on Planet Augusta National:

