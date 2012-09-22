The Grand Central Apple Store Reportedly Has No Lines, And Plenty Of iPhones

Look Ma, no lines!

Did you forget to pre-order the iPhone, but still want one today?Do you live in New York City? Today may be your lucky day.



BTIG analyst Walter Piecyk has been monitoring the Apple store at Grand Central Terminal and he says there are no lines at the store, but plenty of phones right now.

On Twitter he tells us Apple is out of the 64 GB AT&T iPhone, but otherwise it’s all good.

So, if you want one, head on down!

WARNING: This might not apply for all Apple stores. We also saw on Twitter that there are long lines at the Soho Apple store.

