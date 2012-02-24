The Governor Of New Mexico Just Got Dumped By Her Gay Hairstylist

New Mexico Gov. Susana Martinez (R-NM)

Photo: New Mexico State Government

Popular Santa Fe hair stylist Antonio Darden cut New Mexico Gov. Susana Martinez’s hair three times, but when her aides called for a fourth appointment, Darden refused.Darden, who runs Antonio’s Hair Studio, is a gay man, and Martinez does not support gay marriage, he explains to KOB Eyewitness News 4. “Because of her stances and her views on this I told her aides no,” he says. “They called the next day, asking if I’d changed my mind about taking the governor in and I said no again.”



“I think it’s just equality, dignity for everyone,” Darden continues. “I think everybody should be allowed the right to be together. My partner and I have been together for 15 years.” Despite her views on gay marriage, Martinez recently appointed an openly gay man to the state’s Public Regulation Commission and has also been criticised by the religious right over that decision.

