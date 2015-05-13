The Abbott government used this ridiculous graphic in an attempt to explain metadata

After allocating $131 million to metadata retention, this is the graphic the government is using to explain metadata in the Federal Budget.
It’s simple, but it still doesn’t explain what metadata is.
The government will require telcos to store information generated by their users — metadata — for two years.
Using its words, the government said, “Helping our agencies retaining metadata is a vital step in keeping us safe from rapidly evolving threats. Access to metadata is essential to most counter-terrorism investigations and helps our security agencies prevent terrorist acts and prosecute those who seek to commit them.”
The budget papers outlined the government will foot what it says is half the cost of the metadata retention program, at a cost of $131 million over four years.
