THE GOVERNMENT RESTS ITS CASE AGAINST RAJ RAJARATNAM

The government rests its case against alleged insider trader Raj Rajaratnam as of Wednesday afternoon April 6th.



Now it’s up to the defence to pick apart the case made by the prosecution that Raj traded on material nonpublic information.

One strategy that the defence might expand upon in the coming days is their argument that the information was “confidential,” not material and nonpublic.

Click here to see all the juicy details from the Raj trial so far >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.