The Government Looks Likely To Give Holden More Money Before Christmas

The Coalition Government has asked the Productivity Commission to deliver a pre-Christmas interim report on Australia’s automotive industry, so it can continue helping to keep Holden afloat.

The AFR reports that Industry Minister Ian Macfarlane “is prepared to give GM Holden a ‘blood transfusion’ of funding” this year, as the government and industry work to deliver a long-term plan next year.

Macfarlane visited Holden in Adelaide last week. ABC News reported on Thursday that the Government was “more open to doing a deal than not”, but had yet to make a decision on federal funding.

Holden has previously warned that the Government would need to commit to a funding deal by mid-November, or it will stop making cars in Australia.

Minister Macfarlane told the AFR that the Government had set aside about $1 billion to support the car industry, although any further funding would need to be approved by Treasurer Joe Hockey and cabinet.

There's more on the Fin.

