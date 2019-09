Breaking oil news …



Photo: Reuters

So basically the deal is: The government isn’t tapping the Strategic Petroleum Reserve yet. But the government is sending a warning to speculators, that if the price of oil gets too high, they’re going to come in with a big fat SELL order and depress the market.

