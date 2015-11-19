The government is making drone registration 'simple and easy'

We will learn a lot more about the future of drones in the United States this week.

In October, the Federal Aviation Agency announced that it would create rules to address safety concerns and to help the government keep track of the increasing number of drones entering the national airspace.

On Friday, a government task force is expected to share its recommendations for how drone registration in the US will work.

According to the FAA, there were 650 unauthorised drone flights between January 1 and August 9, 2015. That’s compared to 238 sightings in all of 2014. And with drone sales in the US forecast to exceed 1 million next year, regulators are unsurprisingly nervous.

Even though we don’t know yet exactly what the registration process will entail, some companies have already begun offering “drone registration” services.

On Monday, the FAA warned against using these services, at least for now.

“Unmanned aircraft users should know they probably won’t need help registering their drones when the system is in place,” the agency said in a statement.

“Owners should wait until additional details about the forthcoming drone registration system are announced later this month before paying anyone to do the work for them.”

According to the statement, FAA administrator Michael Huerta told the task force to make sure their proposed process was “simple and easy to complete.”

From what the FAA has revealed thus far, it sounds like the system will be similar to how you would register other newly purchased items, like a vehicle.

The task force, which is made up of drone and aviation industry representatives, is also expected to establish a rule for the minimum weight for an unmanned aircraft to be registered.

