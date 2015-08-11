The federal government is expected to cut its greenhouse gas target

Photo: Robert and Mihaela Vicol.

The federal government will reveal its post-2020 emissions reduction target today, ahead of the United Nations conference on climate change later this year.

The goal is believed to be around 26% reduction in carbon pollution on 2005 levels by 2030 — a target that is lowest than that of most advanced economies, on the grounds that Australia must bear the burden of stronger population growth.

The Australian reports that ministers agreed to scale back on 30% by 2030 last night, fearing the proposed restriction of fossil fuels would translate to a $660 million reduction in the size of the economy.

It reports foreign minister Julie Bishop and environment minister Greg Hunt were pushing for the more ambitious target of 30% but Abbott wanted to bring it down.

The revised draft of 26% would not keep up with the US target of 26-28% by 2025 or the ­EU promise of a 40% cut from 1990 levels by 2030.

The new target is expected to attract intense diplomatic pressure at the Paris climate change summit to discuss post-2020 commitments on November 30.

Over the weekend, Abbott said his government would not sacrifice jobs or prosperity to tackle climate change but promised to make a “strong and responsible” contribution.

