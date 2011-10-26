The Government Is CONSTANTLY Pestering Google For Your Personal Information

The United States government is inundating Google with requests for personal information.



Google released its “transparency report” today and America ranks ahead of all other nations when it comes to asking the search giant for your personal info. In fact, U.S. officials ask for three and a half times more data than India, the nation that ranks second in government requests for user data.

U.S. Government officials requested personal data 5,590 time for criminal investigations during the first half of 2011 — an increase of 29 per cent over the last six months of 2010. And Google reports that it complied in whole or in part with 93 per cent of these requests.

Google has the raw data here.

