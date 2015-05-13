The government has lowered the age of the 10-year passport

The Government is now allowing children aged 16 and 17 to get a 10 year validity passport instead of the current five year document.

Budget papers revealed $17.1 million will be raised from this change in legislation, along with other new passport reforms, over four years from 2015-16.

Other changes include a new fee for emergency passports, an increase to the priority processing fee, the option for eligible individuals to replace lost, stolen or damaged passports instead of purchasing a new full validity passport, and the removal of the additional fee to replace a lost or stolen passport.

All fees and charges will continue to be indexed annually by the Consumer Price Index.

