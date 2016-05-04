The government has introduced a $50 billion infrastructure plan

Photo: Mark Nolan/ Getty Images.

The federal government plans a record $50 billion in infrastructure spending up to 2019-20.

There are currently 100 major projects under construction and 80 in the pre-construction stage involving design and planning works, procurement, geotechnical reviews, environmental assessments and land clearing.

Treasurer Scott Morrison says the government will take the next step to realising an integrated inland rail link connecting Brisbane and Melbourne.

The budget includes $594 million to the Australian Rail Track Corporation for land acquisition and the continuation of pre-construction works and due diligence activities.

“We know that an inland rail link will help to integrate domestic markets and bring global export markets closer to home,” he says.

“This is particularly important to leverage the benefits of our export trade agreements for Australian agriculture.”

A $2 billion Water Infrastructure Loan Facility will be established to “catalyse” new investment in dams and pipelines across Australia, building on the existing National Water Infrastructure Development Fund and the Northern Australia Infrastructure Facility.

The government has finalised or committed to agreements with four states and territories under the Asset Recycling Initiative, worth $3.3 billion.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.