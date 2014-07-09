Ricky Muir Split With The PUP To Stop The Government Gagging Carbon Tax Debate

New Senator Ricky Muir

The unpredictability of the Senate was demonstrated this morning as Ricky Muir, the new Senator, broke away from the cross benches to vote with the Opposition, the Greens and independent Nick Xenophon.

The government wanted to shut down debate and bring on a vote on the repeal of the carbon tax.

Australian Motoring Enthusiast Party Senator Ricky Muir had been expected to vote with the Palmer United Party but he broke away to support the continuing debate on the carbon tax repeal.

The Senate crossbench has 18 members: 10 Greens senators, three Palmer United Party members, Senator Muir, Senator Xenophon, Democratic Labour’s John Madigan, Liberal Democrat David Leyonhjelm and Family First’s Bob Day.

It’s still too early to determine what will happen in the actual vote to repeal the carbon tax, but it’s expected Muir will align with the PUP to support the repeal.

