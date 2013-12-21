The Government Has Approved Clive Palmer's China First Mine

Environment Minister Greg Hunt has approved Clive Palmer’s proposal to build a giant China First coalmine in Queensland’s Galilee Basin.

Environmentalists however are opposed to the decision. Many are worried about the impact the mine will have on the surrounding Bimblebox protected land.

The Sydney Morning Herald has reported the mine which will be capable of producing 40 million tonnes of coal a year, will emit huge amounts of greenhouse gases and could be a major influence on the pending decision to expand the Abbot Point Port.

Palmer’s Waratah Coal company will have to abide by almost 50 conditions and contribute $100,000 a year for 10 years for a “strategic fund” to help threatened Australian species in order to run.

