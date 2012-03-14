The Government Can Use Stuff You Store Online To Investigate You Without You Knowing About It

Photo: Flickr/astromysicism

Just so you know: data you store in the cloud can be used against you.People don’t seem to care a whole bunch about privacy when it comes to Google or Facebook tracking our movements to serve better ads. But if the government finds a reason to investigate you, it can go straight to your cloud and make the service provider give over your data without exactly asking your permission.



This is one of the considerations cloud service providers need to take when building their service, the cofounder of secure cloud company CX.com told Business Insider.

CX.com is an enterprise Dropbox alternative that prides itself on secure storage boxes. It encrypts the data so that only you and your friends can see your files. It also adds certain SharePoint-like stuff to file sharing, so groups can micro-blog or attach notes to their files.

But building in security runs CX.com into the weird technical problem that when the law comes knocking, they have to be able to unlock the data.

Cloud providers have their hands tied. “Law enforcement needs warrants for access to this data but not in every case. as providers we have to give access to customer data in very specific circumstances. Ongoing investigations or immediate threat to life. So we have to build that in,” explains Jan Vandenbos CTO and co-founder of CX.com.

That’s not stopping people and companies from moving their data to the cloud in droves. CX.com launched in January 2011, and has already signed on 3 million users, Vandenbos says. And we’ve only just begun. Gartner predicts that the PC will be replaced by the “personal cloud” for most employees in just two more years.

CX.com was funded in part by $5 million from Eric Schmidt’s TomorrowVentures and Hanna Capital, a VC firm best known for funding worthy causes associated with Catholic charities. It’s grabbed $10 million total and is expecting to close another multimillion round any minute.

