The Gossip Is That Quora Is Raising A Big Round And That Everyone Wants In

Quora is that Q&A startup the tech press wouldn’t stop hyping through last spring.A lot of the noise has calmed down lately – but don’t expect that to last.



We’re already hearing rumours of another big round of fundraising, and that the big VC are showing interest.

This make sense. It’s been more than a year since Quora closed its last round at an ~$85 million valuation.

Interested firms are said to include Accel, Greylock, possibly Andreessen-Horowitz.

Details are sparse. Quora’s cofounders Charlie Cheever and Adam D’Angelo actually hate hype, so they have the clamps down. We’ll try to loosen them as best as possible.

In the meantime, Bloomberg West had Cheever on last night, after he spoke at Web 2.0 (and didn’t say anything).

Cheever fascinates us for two reasons…

1. He wrote a great answer on Quora about all the big life lessons he learned playing video game Starcraft.

2. Boy does he have the “nerd handsome” look down pat. Is that a trenchcoat? Watch out, ladies!

Here’s the clip.

