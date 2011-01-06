You Won't Believe It, But The GOP's First Act In Congress Was To Make Deficit Spending Easier

In case you were wondering whether the GOP is serious about killing the deficit, this clears that up.



According to Bloomberg, one of the first acts of the new GOP majority was a rule change that made cutting taxes, without an equivalent spending cut, much easier.

And of course they didn’t change the opposite: If you hike spending, you still have to account for them elsewhere, so this is really just about tax cuts and nothing else.

Of course, some will say: Well, tax cuts don’t widen the deficit because it’s not the government’s money.

Please, it’s called maths.

This is great evidence of the contempt that the deficit ceiling stalwarts have for voter intellligence >

