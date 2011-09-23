The GOP's Brilliant Plan To Shove The Solyndra Scandal In Democrats' Faces

Photo: ap

Republican leaders in the House of Representatives may have found the best way to shove the Solyndra scandal in the faces of Democrats — and fund the government — at the same time.After yesterday’s defeat of the continuing resolution to fund the government after September 30, GOP leaders are now looking to partially offset the disaster funding in the bill with a cut to the Department of Energy program that made the loan to the now-bankrupt solar company.



The Obama administration is under investigation for its role in the loan, with Republicans alleging they sped the review process and missed warning signs that the company was near insolvency.

Democrats continue to oppose any offsets to the disaster funding, with House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi telling reporters today when asked that “I think I answered that question: There has never been an offset for disaster assistance.”

But by attaching the growing Solyndra scandal to the funding bill, Republicans may have found a way to force the hand of Democrats to back the offsets, or face another barrage of negative headlines.

