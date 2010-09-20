The GOP's #1 Priority Next Year: Deprive Obamacare Of Its Funding

Red hot Rep. Paul Ryan is leading the charge on the deficit.

We should start by acknowledging that for the first time we think there’s a path for the GOP to actually overturn Obamacare over the next several years.It still seems unlikely that the massive program will ever disappear — government programs rarely do — but if the current GOP momentum carries into another big win in 2012 (both at the Presidency level, and an expanded majority in both the Senate and the House) then it seems possible that the whole program could just be repealed. Possible.



But in the meantime, the GOP can still carry forward an anti-Obamacare agenda, via its control of the purse strings that will fund the program.

And according to WSJ, that’s the #1 priority.

Republican leaders are also devising legislative maneuvers that might have a bigger impact, using appropriations bills and other tactics to try to undermine the administration’s overhaul of health care and financial regulations and its plans to regulate greenhouse gases. GOP leaders also hope to trim spending, return unspent stimulus funds and restore sweeping tax cuts.

Business groups have compiled lists of impeding regulations they hope to see stopped under a GOP House majority.

What does that mean, specifically?

Republican congressional aides and advisers say their focus would including blocking funding to hire new Internal Revenue Service agents, who are needed to enforce the law’s tax increases. They also would consider barring spending for a new board that approves Medicare payment cuts as well as on research that compares the effectiveness of medical procedures.

Other potential targets include funds to pay for a long-term care insurance program and money to help states set up insurance exchanges where consumers will be able to use tax credits beginning in 2014.

