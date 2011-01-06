The GOP Lineup Is So Weak Tea Partier Michele Bachmann Now Considering Running For President

It’s speculation like this that makes one suspect that by the end of this year we may be looking back fondly on the glory days of Sarah Palin.



Rep. Michele Bachmann, a self-styled Sarah Palin wannabe who one referred to Obama’s administration as “gansta government” and holds “the rare distinction of an all-False/Pants on Fire record” at Politifact is reportedly now considering running for President.

ABC News has learned that Bachmann, R-Minn., also is seriously weighing whether to seek the Republican nomination for president in 2012.

A source close to the three-term congresswoman said Bachmann will travel to Iowa this month for multiple meetings to seek advice from political forces there and party elders close to the caucus process before coming to a final decision regarding a potential presidential run.

Uh huh. Get ready for a lot of this in 2011. A weak GOP field pretty much ensures that any pol gunning for a bit of extra attention is going to hint at White House ambitions while “seeking advice” and making extra appearances on the cable shows before coming to a “final decision” not to do so shortly before they are required to file.

In the interim one can only hope we get more moments like this.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.