The GOP Just Got A Huge Win From The New Census Data

It was expected, but people who don’t follow this stuff probably hadn’t realised it yet: The new Census data that just came out today is a huge win for the GOP.



The National Journal describes it as an “embarrassment of riches”.

First of all, there was a big shift in Congressional states from “blue” to “red” states. Texas is the huge winner, picking up 4 seats. NY and Pennsylvania both lost seats. California failed to gain any seats for the first time.

Other red states picking up seats, according to Washington Post’s Aaron Blake: FL +2, AZ, GA, SC, UT, WA, NV +1.

Other losers included Ohio and Missouri.

What’s also key is that the GOP had a monster 2010 election in state legislatures, where the actual of redrawing of districts will occur. So put it together, and you’re talking about gains that will last at least a decade felt across all levels of politics.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.