The GOP Is So Preoccupied With Fighting Healthcare Reform, It's Forgotten To Hammer Obama Over The Deteriorating Israel Situation

Photo: AP

We said last week that BY FAR the biggest under-reported story in the world was VP Joe Biden’s trip to the Middle East, where he threw some elbows at Israeli President Benjamin Netanyahu over settlements in disputed territory.That story is spilling over to this week, as multiple report cite a brand new low in US-Israel relations. Meanwhile Hamas has declared a new “day of rage,” so basically you’ve got all the makings of a severe flare up in regional tensions.



Normally this would be the kind of thing that Republicans would hammer the President on, but you really haven’t heard much. That’s probably because the GOP is 100% focused on defeating healthcare reform, and it just doesn’t pay to get distracted by wherever Joe Biden is jetting off to. Even AIPAC, the pro-Israel lobby, is having trouble getting attention right now.

Bottom line: this is a big, brewing story (add potential Iranian sanctions in the mix, and it gets even wilder), but until healthcare is resolved one way or another, nobody has time to focus on this.

