The GOP Is Hosting Its Big 2016 Convention In Cleveland

The national Republican Party has finally decided what city will host its 2016 convention: Cleveland, Ohio.

Republican National Committee Chairman Reince Priebus made the announcement Tuesday after previously whittling down the candidate cities to two finalists — Cleveland and Dallas, Texas.

“A Cleveland convention offers our party a great steppingstone to the White House in 2016, and I’m encouraged by the committee’s recommendation,” Priebus said in a statement. “The team from Cleveland has gone above and beyond the call of duty and I think they’re representative of a city eager to show the country all the fantastic things they have to offer.”

At the convention, thousands of delegates will formally anoint the GOP’s presidential nominee. According to the New York Times, cities competing for the 2016 Democratic National Convention include New York City, Columbus, Phoenix, Birmingham, and Philadelphia.

