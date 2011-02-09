The Google Translate App: It's Here And It's Great

Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy fans are getting closer and closer to a real life Babel fish.



Google’s latest app offering is a mobile version of Google Translate.

The app supports the text-based translation of dozens and dozens of languages, including some we had never even heard of until today (Galician?).

The app shines in its speech-based translation capabilities. Simply set the language input and the desired output, speak into your iPhone or 4th generation iPod Touch, and the translated text appears on the screen.

The app does incredibly well with basic conversational speech, such as “Would you like to get lunch?” and “Hello. How are you?” It had some difficulty with more esoteric sentences, (“My stepfather is learning to play the slide whistle”) but this app is more than capable of ensuring that you’ll be fine in a place where you don’t speak the language.

There’s also the fact that the app is free. If you’re the international jetset type, this one’s a no-brainer.

Click here to download the Google Translate app for iPhone.

