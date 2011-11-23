The Google Product Purge Continues

Photo: Original: PARK JI-HWAN/AFP/Getty Images

Earlier this year, Steve Jobs advised returning Google CEO Larry Page to narrow his company’s focus and do a few things well. Otherwise Google would turn into Microsoft.It looks like Page is taking that advice to heart.



Today, the company continued its recent purge by killing a bunch more products, including Knol — a Wikipedia competitor that was #1 on our Google death list earlier this spring — and Google Gears, a technology for letting Web-based apps store data offline; it’s been superseded by HTML5.

Google is also killing Wave, which we thought was dead already. But the blog post explains that while Google hasn’t done any new development on Wave since last spring, it was still open. As of January 31, 2012, it will be read-only, and next April it will be eliminated from the face of the earth.

The full list of dying products is here.

Other products that were targeted for death earlier this year include the Gmail-based social networking experiment Buzz, social gaming acquisition Slide, a pair of services that let users track health care and energy usage online, and its warehouse for experimental projects, Google Labs.

See also: 8 Google Products Larry Page Should Kill

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.