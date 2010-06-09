THE GOOGLE INVESTOR: The New iPhone Won't Stop Android

The Google Investor is a daily report from TBI Research. Sign up here to receive it by email.



GOOG Up Marginally

Shares of GOOG are up over $1 as the market struggles to find a direction. GOOG has lagged the rest of tech and the broader market this year as investors continue to have concerns with increasing costs, lack of focus as well as lack of a secondary growth engine. Potential catalysts include Android and mobile adoption; the release of Chrome operating system this fall; as well as traction in other newer initiatives. The stock trades at approximately 18x 2010 EPS and 14x Enterprise Value / EBIT.Nice Try Apple; The New iPhone Won’t Stop Android (Business Insider)

Apple’s new iPhone 4, unveiled yesterday, is easily Apple’s best yet. But Dan Frommer at Business Insider believes it won’t stop Google’s surging Android operating system, and doesn’t address some of Android’s new strengths. Specifically, Apple isn’t addressing the “cloud” improvements that Google has made to Android. Google is doing very cool things that Apple isn’t countering, and it has stronger distribution in the U.S. than Apple does (Verizon). Motorola is set to launch 20 Android-based phones globally this year alone.



Wall Street Agrees That Foreign Exchange Could Weigh On Google Earnings (Morgan Stanley, Barclay’s Capital)

Mary Meeker at Morgan Stanley issued comments on what she believes are the key investor concerns for Google. Based on her ‘what’s in the price’ analysis (three scenarios – bull case, base case, bear case), Google shares represent a compelling value for investors with a 6-18 month investment time horizon. She does believe there is forex downside risk to estimates, however the shares have declined 15% since the company reported first quarter earnings, perhaps discounting potential estimate revisions. Mary reiterates her Overweight rating and discounted cash flow price target of $665.

Meanwhile, Barclay’s analyst Douglas Anmuth is cutting his Google estimates citing changes in the distribution of the Nexus One and foreign currency exchange. That said, he still sees click pricing rising and also sees strong paid click pricing volume and anticipates 20% growth in revenue for 2010. Doug considers the stock a good value after getting battered in the last few months.

Welcome Android Based Television (ChiniTech)

The first television set to have the Android platform built into it has surfaced. Chinese electronics manufacturer TCL has reportedly been working in their labs since 2008 to integrate Android with one of their displays. The set can connect to the Internet, video chat, make purchases online and install Android apps from the Market. While this is not a Google TV unit, it is a independent effort to use Android to converge your television with the Internet in much the same way that Google is working on now with Sony and Logitech. It’s looking pretty cool.

Regulatory Authorities Challenging Google In WiSpy Incident (eWeek)

Google’s “WiSpy incident” in which its Google Maps Street View cars collected bits of users’ e-mail, browsing habits and other information from unsecured WiFi networks is continuing to get legs. As Google prepares to hand over some of the of data it collected to Germany, France and Spain, attorney generals in the United States and Australia are calling for Google to provide additional information as well. It seems as though the company can’t possibly avoid regulatory scrutiny given its size and the way politicians, pundits and, of course, regulators, are labelling it the next Microsoft. Ouch.

